Columbus clings to magic

Cologne faced a return to the Copa Libertadores after 12 years. In front of his people, in Santa Fe, Sablero prevailed against Pearoli To add up the first points in a contest that is required until the last moment. Through it was not opening to reduce the scoring ‘Flea’ Rodrigueznor knowing how to endure and look for tiebreakers so Farias The team led by Falcioni managed to score the winning goal skyward.

And it is that one of Colón’s great assets in this Libertadores would have to be these two soccer players of different ages, who may differ. Two very different generations, but united in the same club who will be able to uncover the magic they put in their shoes, Not in this premiere in the continent’s top competition…