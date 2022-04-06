Column: Tony Hawk HBO documentary offers for thrill and real

By no more than two minutes and six seconds, in a new documentary on Tony Hawk, do we hear from the native San Diegan, who rode a skateboard for millions of dollars in earnings, international fame, and the sport’s most accomplished competitor.

What we first hear from Hawk are not words, but three groans of agony as the 53-year-old athlete hurts his back after doing another wipeout in one of his search missions.

Why are this weird-a-millionaire, father and husband still exposing themselves to more jerks, torn body parts and whiplash? Will one of his longtime friends, a skateboarding sensei and promoter, friend of Hawk intervene and save Hawk from himself? (Hint, they’re fellow 50somethings, even as grandkids, still subjugating themselves…