Comali Movie Review and Rating: Jayam Ravi and Yogi Babu Combo Best Entertaining Film

Komli Movie: After Adanga Maru’s blockbuster hit, Jayam Ravi has played another role in the film Komali. The film is directed by Pradeep Ranganathan and written and directed by Jayam Ravi, Kajal Aggarwal and Samyukta Hegde. KS Ravikumar, Yogi Babu and Bijili Ramesh have supporting roles in the film.

Of Isheri. Ganesh produced this film. After Thani Oruvan, Hip Hop Tamiz has composed music for Jayam Ravi’s Komali. The film is Komali, the film that recently became the buzz of the city with its impressive trailer.

Komali Story Plot

Komli is a comic satire centered around Ravi (Jayam Ravi), who has been in a coma for 16 years. In the last two decades, the country has seen massive changes in its lifestyle and value system. The film tries to show that a person who had gone into a state of unconsciousness before this revolution reacts to the present reality. The comic story tries to convey an important message to the society.

Komali Movie Review

Komali receives positive reviews everywhere. Jayam Ravi has performed well both as a comedy and emotionally. The chemistry of Jayam Ravi and Yogi Babu enhances Komali, an entertaining film with a good mix of humor and emotion.

