ENTERTAINMENT

Comali Movie Review and Rating: Jayam Ravi and Yogi Babu Combo Best Entertaining Film

Posted on

Komli Movie: After Adanga Maru’s blockbuster hit, Jayam Ravi has played another role in the film Komali. The film is directed by Pradeep Ranganathan and written and directed by Jayam Ravi, Kajal Aggarwal and Samyukta Hegde. KS Ravikumar, Yogi Babu and Bijili Ramesh have supporting roles in the film.

Of Isheri. Ganesh produced this film. After Thani Oruvan, Hip Hop Tamiz has composed music for Jayam Ravi’s Komali. The film is Komali, the film that recently became the buzz of the city with its impressive trailer.

Komali Story Plot

Komli is a comic satire centered around Ravi (Jayam Ravi), who has been in a coma for 16 years. In the last two decades, the country has seen massive changes in its lifestyle and value system. The film tries to show that a person who had gone into a state of unconsciousness before this revolution reacts to the present reality. The comic story tries to convey an important message to the society.

Comali movie review

Komali Movie Review

Komali receives positive reviews everywhere. Jayam Ravi has performed well both as a comedy and emotionally. The chemistry of Jayam Ravi and Yogi Babu enhances Komali, an entertaining film with a good mix of humor and emotion.

This will be the best film of the week. Celebrate the weekend by watching this film in theaters with friends and family.

FilmyOne.com – Exclusive Entertainment Site

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
914
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
840
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
734
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
697
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
691
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
670
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });