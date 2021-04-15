Combate Global Announces Complete April 16 Fight Card

LATEST

Combate Global

Combate International and Univision Communications, Inc. at this time introduced the whole lineup for a ‘Mexico vs. USA’ Blended Martial Arts (MMA) occasion for Friday, April 16, reside on tv within the U.S. on Univision (12:30 a.m. ET/PT) and TUDN USA (12:30 a.m. ET/9:30 p.m. PT) and in Mexico on Televisa Canal 9 and TUDN MX (11:30 p.m. native time) from Univision’s studios in Miami, Fla.

“Combate International’s North American championship has ignited a sports activities rivalry that will likely be hotter than every other,” mentioned Combate International CEO Campbell McLaren.

Within the light-weight (155 kilos) most important occasion, Pablo “El Gallo Negro” Sabori (10-6) will face off with fellow hard-hitting, rising star Salvador Becerra (8-3).

The 29-year-old Sabori of Hermosillo, Son., Mexico has produced among the most epic battles in La Jaula, the Combate International competitors cage, together with his aggressive and relentless offense.

To this point, Sabori has earned 8 of his 10 profession wins by means of (T)KO or submission.

Representing the U.S. reverse Sabori, the 25-year-old Becerra of Modesto, Calif. is a seasoned competitor who’s seeking to return to kind after sustaining a damaged arm in his final Combate begin on the annual “COPA COMBATE” extravaganza in Lima, Peru on December 20, 2019.

Becerra earned his greatest profession victory up to now with a unanimous determination over Ignacio Bahamondes in Combate motion on November 22, 2019.

Within the bantamweight co-main occasion, undefeated Guillermo “Memo” Torres (4-0) of Guadalajara, J.A., Mexico will sq. off with Edir “Belico” Terry (6-4) of Miami.

A featured ladies’s flyweight (125 kilos) contest will pit Lucero “La Loba” Acosta (1-1) of El Centro, Calif. through Tijuana, B.C., Mexico in opposition to American upstart Allysen Breeden (0-1) of Las Vegas, Nev.

Topping the undercard will likely be a 140-pound catchweight bout between Eduardo Alvarado “El Pube” Osuna (8-6) of Tijuana and Raymond “Godson” Ramos (5-4) of Hollywood, Fla.

In a flyweight matchup, unbeaten kickboxing star German Orpineda (0-0 MMA, 5-0 kickboxing) of Chihuahua Metropolis, Chih., Mexico will make his skilled MMA debut in opposition to Jonathan Calderon (0-1) of Miami.

The preliminary bout card will kick off with a non-Mexico vs. USA matchup between a pair of undefeated welterweight (170 kilos) prospects Charlie Decca (3-0) of Miami and Eric Alequin (3-0) of West Palm Seashore Fla.

