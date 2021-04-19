Combate Global announces one-night, four-man lightweight championship tournament

Combate International and Univision Communications, Inc. at the moment introduced {that a} one-night, four-man light-weight (155 kilos) match will headline the following Blended Martial Arts (MMA) stay tv occasion on Friday, April 23, on Univision (12:30 am ET/PT) and TUDN USA (12:30 a.m. ET/9:30 p.m.PT) within the U.S. and on TUDN MX (11:30 p.m. native time) in Mexico from Univision’s studios in Miami, Fla.

The present may also re-air in Mexico on Televisa Nu9ve the next day, Saturday, April 24 at 5 p.m. native time.

The winner of the match could have defeated two opponents that evening and shall be topped the primary Combate International North American light-weight champion in historical past.

“One evening tournaments have change into part of Combate’s DNA, and we couldn’t consider a greater method of crowning a brand new light-weight champion than making the champ earn the title by beating two opponents in a single evening,” stated Combate International CEO Campbell McLaren.

In one of many two semifinal stage matchups of the match, Anthony “The Shark” Avila (18-5) will sq. off in opposition to Alejandro “Hulk” Sanchez (9-3).

Within the different semifinal stage bout, Tommy “The Spaniard” Aaron (7-4) will battle Luis “El Tigre” Gomez (7-4).

Representing the U.S., the 32-year-old Avila of Sacramento, Calif. is a member of MMA legend Urijah Faber’s Crew Alpha Male, and is driving a five-fight win streak that final prolonged along with his epic and gutsy efficiency in opposition to Mexico’s Pablo “El Gallo Negro” Sabori that resulted in a unanimous determination in favor of Avila.

Standing reverse Avila and representing Mexico would be the 27-year-old Sanchez of Tijuana, B.C. has earned an astounding eight of 9 profession victories by means of (T)KO or submission, and is coming off a primary spherical (3:12) TKO (leg kicks) of Ruben Lozano on March 12.

Within the reverse bracket, the 26-year-old Aaron of Los Angeles, Calif. through Tampa, Fla. is a hard-hitting, prolific puncher who can also be well-versed in submissions. After a close to three-year hiatus from competitors, he returned to kind on February 19, forcing Gerald Scott to faucet out from a rear-naked choke within the third spherical (3:57) of their matchup.

Additionally 26 years of age and combating out of Miami, Gomez, who initially hails from Cuba, holds a black belt in Judo and is the one fighter in historical past to file a win by means of the judo throw method, “ippon seoi nage.” He’ll see motion for the primary time since June 2019.

In a match “alternate bout,” undefeated Cristian “Puas” Perez (3-0) of Ensenada, B.C. will tackle Geraldo Almonte (3-2) of Miami through Santo Domingo, Dominican Miracle.

Ought to both of the 2 semifinal stage match bout winners be unable to proceed his match bid within the championship stage because of harm, the winner of the match alternate bout will substitute the injured winner within the championship matchup.

In a featured girls’s catchweight (119 kilos) affair, Anali Lopez Hernandez (0-1) of Minneapolis, Minn. through Reynosa, T.M., Mexico will collide with Andrea “Fortaleza” Soraluz (1-4) of Miami through Lima, Peru.

Main off the undercard lineup shall be a featherweight (145 kilos) matchup between unbeaten Miguel Lugo (1-0) of Yuma, Ariz. and Christopher Boasso (2-1) o Miramar, Fla.