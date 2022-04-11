Comedian called ‘Putin’s Joker’ outraged over SF show

are residents planning a protest Outside the Scottish Rite Masonic Center in San Francisco on Monday night before a show hosted by comedian Nurlan Saburov.

Saburov was born in Kazakhstan, attended Ural Federal University in Russia, and has been called “Putin’s clown” and “Putin’s clown” by protesters because of his pro-Kremlin and Vladimir Putin public comments. He Appears on the Russian state entertainment channel TNT, which, at the beginning of the war, was branded One of several “Russian propaganda tools” where “Kremlin fakes and propaganda are broadcast” by a Ukrainian media group.