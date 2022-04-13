Comedian Gilbert Gottfried (67) passes away Stars

Gottfried was known for his crackling voice and blunt humour. He made his breakthrough as a comedian in New York theaters in the 1970s and was later noticed on the program saturday night liveI Gottfried was part of the show’s permanent ensemble cast for many years.

However, Gottfried got his greatest fame as a voice actor. He voiced Tota Iago in the 1993 film aladdin from Disney.

Another popular film series in which Gottfried starred is the series problem child, From the nineties. Gottfried has created several podcasts in recent years. in his series amazing great podcast He talked about famous old movies and interacted with celebrities from the world of showbiz. In 2017, a documentary was released about Gottfried’s work and life.