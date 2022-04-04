Comedian Kevin Hart adds a second San Antonio show to his ‘Reality Check Tour’

St. Antony – Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has added a second show to his “Reality Check Tour” in San Antonio.

The AT&T Center announced Monday that it would perform at the venue on August 10. Tickets for that show will be available for sale on Friday at 10 am. ATTCenter.com And ticketmaster.com, Fans will have access to a pre-sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with the code “HARTSA2.”

It joins their previously announced show for August 13. Tickets for that date are already on sale, but a map of tickets ticketmaster Shows that several volumes have already been sold out.

“I’m campaigning as s**t to get back on tour. There’s nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in places like the caffeine pumping in my veins,” Hart previously said “I’m making something special…