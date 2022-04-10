‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui has a wife, son, revealed on show ‘Lock Upp’

On April 9, it was revealed during the reality show Lock Upp that controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui has been married since young age and has a son too. However, the couple has not been living together, and the case is in court. Faruqui’s onscreen romance with fellow contestant Anjali Arora has been the highlight of the show for some time. Before the revelation, Arora had confessed that she had fallen in love with Faruqui.

Photograph of Faruqui with wife and son showed to contestants

During the show, host Kangana Ranaut told Faruqui that some photographs were being circulated on social media and wanted to know he was comfortable talking about it. Then a screenshot of a post (blurred on television) was shown to the contestants where Faruqui was sitting with a woman and a kid. The…