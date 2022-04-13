Comedian, South Florida resident Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67

Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried, whose crackling voice caught the attention of his early stand-up audiences and film-goers alike, has died at the age of 67, according to his family.

“We are saddened to announce the passing of our dear Gilbert Gottfried after a prolonged illness,” his family wrote in a statement shared on their verified Twitter account on Tuesday.

Gottfried, who had been living in South Florida for the past few years, made a name for himself with his piercing voice and often raw humour.

His family described Gottfried as “the most iconic voice in comedy” and said he was “a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to their two young children.”

Gottfried’s longtime friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz, told NBC News Gottfried died Tuesday afternoon of recurrent ventricular…