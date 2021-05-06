Comedy Actor Pandu Passed Away Due To COVID-19

Celebrities from the media gave condolences to their family and took to social media to mourn the loss of Pandu’s death. The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic takes more citizens and celebrities succumbing to the disease. Recently, director KV Anand, Actor Chelladurai Ayya, Journalist Rohit Sardana, Arun Kumar (Bihar chief Secretary) died of Covid-19 complications. Now, actor Pandu passed away on Thursday morning at a hospital. Reportedly, his wife Kumudha is currently in the hospital for Covid-19 treatment.