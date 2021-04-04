Comedy Khiladigalu Championship 4 April 2021 Episode All Performances Zee Kannada – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Zee Kannada is leaving no stone unturned to entertain its audience. The channel topped the list of one of the most entertaining Kannada channels. It is busy giving viewers the most entertaining shows to keep them busy, especially on weekends. Recently the show has come up with a third season. Along with this, the reality comedy competition Comedy Khiladigalu is concluding with its ongoing season. In the past weeks, both of these have been highly successful shows including Dance Karnataka Dance and Comedy Khilladiglu. The show was titled Mahasangam and was a huge success.

Both shows are considered to be two of Zee Kannada’s most successful shows and the association of both shows makes the audience restless with its publicity. It is a two-day episode of Mahasangam and received tremendous response from the audience. The show emerged as a mass entertainer and kept the audience on edge. It has all the captivating elements of the show. The grand collaboration just satisfies the audience’s hunger for entertainment.

In the latest episode of the show, we see the younger champions performing with a comedy band. Later, all the contestants come on stage and give a heavy dose of laughter to all the judges along with the audience. As we told you, this show is one of the best Kannada comedy shows of all time. So, don’t spend a boring weekend grab all these highly entertaining shows and cheer with your family and friends. So, catch a new episode of the show on Zee Kannada every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. All the fans of the show can also enjoy all the episodes of the show of Zee 5. Stay in the loop for more information about the Comedy Khiladigalu Championship.