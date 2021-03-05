Comedy Players Championship Season 2: Participant List, Release Date, Judges and Hosts. Sagar Kannada 2020

The second season of the comedy Khiladigalu is in the corner for release. It seems that a twist will come for the first time in the coming season. Sources say that Comedy Khiladigalu 2nd 2 is titled “Comedy Khiladilugu Championship”. In this article, we will provide readers with all the necessary details such as Judges, Vayu Date, contestants and Zee Kannada upcoming competition.

Zee Kannada Comedy Khiladigalu 2 Host and Judge Details

The comedy Khiladigalu is considered to be the most watched sitcom on Zee. According to sources, Master Anand will be the presenter in the coming season. In addition, Rakshita, Jaggesh and Yograj Bhat will lead the judges’ roles for the new season.

Description of Zee Kannada Comedy Khiladigalu 2 Air Date

At the time of writing the reality show, the comedy Khiladigalu is not being aired on Zee Kannada. However, sources reveal that the show will air on the channel in a few days.

After the official announcement of the launch of Zee Kannada comedy Khiladigalu, the reality show will be on air. We are updating the air date of the show.

Zee Kannada Comedy Khiladigalu 2 Where to Watch

Apart from the official channel, the comedy Khiladigalu will also appear on the official website, as well as the Zee5 app. In addition, the app can be downloaded from the respective market of Google and Apple.

On the other hand, the comedy Khiladigalu has reportedly completed his third run. In addition, the reality show has completed more than 150 skits with great success. Rakesh Pujari took the top prize and became the winner of the third season.

Comedy Khiladilu’s episode list has not yet been revealed.

Comedy players 2 contestants names

At the time of writing, the names of the Comedy Khiladigalu 2 contestants have not yet been announced. It is expected that audition episodes will be aired at the start of the new season and viewers will get an insight into the new comedy KhiladiLu 2 contestants.