Comedy Stars 9th May 2021 Today full episode: Ariyana Glory and Avinash Special Set!

The most enthusiastic and humour reality show “Comedy Stars” is ready to give the laughter riot to its spectators. These days people are under big stress due to the ongoing pandemic and to make their mind relax the contestants of this show are back with their comedy acts and punches to give the laughter doses to the audiences as well as the judges. The show is highly popular amongst the audience due to its humour acts and doing well in terms of TRP ratings. With its, each episode the spectators are eagerly waiting to watch the next episode of the show.

As expected, the upcoming episode of the show is packed with a full dose of entertainment and the contestants are desperately waiting to present their acts in front of the judges. In today’s episode, we will watch that a group are performing their act on the stage and the female contestant talk in a very funny way to the judge and even the judge reply in the same manner which gives rib-tickling.

The group show the act of village in which the male contestant perform very well and his good sense of humour and the funny punches make the act more interesting to watch. In the same act, the male contestant is sleeping on the bed and his maid two times drop the utensils on him and the way she did and the way he reacts is very funny to watch. The judges are laughing like crazy at their act.

The laughing duo Ravi and Lasya are performing the act in a very funny way and when Ravi hugs Lasya, her reaction is very amusing to watch and the way she replies to him is brilliant. Overall the full act is very humorous and interesting to watch. Not only this act the other acts of the contestants will give the laughter riots, the funny punches and very delightful to watch. Currently, Lakshmi, J.L Srinivas, Nirmalamma, Noor Jahan, Padmini and Ravali are performing on the show. The show is judges by choreographer-TV personality, Sekhar Master and actress Sridevi Vijay Kumar. The show is very interesting to watch and will give you a lot of laughter riots so do not forget to watch the episode of “Comedy Stars” on the channel Star Maa at 1:30 PM and do not forget to read our other articles on our website.

The post Comedy Stars 9th May 2021 Today full episode: Ariyana Glory and Avinash Special Set! first appeared on Get India News.

