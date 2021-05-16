ENTERTAINMENT

Comedy Stars Latest Episode 16th May 2021 Performances & Elimination: Nonstop Entertainment

The most anticipated Comedy show on Star Maa called Comedy stars has come to make you feel laughed and bring some extraordinary comedy. The show has created a huge fan following among the audience and got the title of a most-watched show not only on Television on the OTT platform as well. Everyone loves to watch the show and always catch it at the correct time because they do not want to miss even a single episode of it, hence they have set their schedule as per the telecast, so check the recent episode details below.

In the recent episode of it, you will watch that contestants will come on the stage and execute their act to impress the judges. Numerous acts are waiting for you and while the telecast you won’t able to blink your eyes off from them. Both judges will enjoy the act and at the same time give such adorable compliments on their performance. Because all contestants will do their best to entertain the judges along with the audience because their main motto is to entertain the viewers of it through genuine comedy.

The recent promo of the show is liberated by the makers officially in which you can watch that how much the episode is going to be amazing. Weekly it entertains us up to the next level and therefore it has secured the place on the top TRP rating list. Because everyone loves to stream such amazing comedy shows because everyone knows that laughing is the best medicine which can help you to reduce all the stress. This is the reason behind the success of it because it’s being watched by the uncounted people.

The show is maintaining the consistency of it from the beginning due to the comedy skills of the contestants. Even both judges are too attractive and created a huge fan following and their fans also like to watch them on the screen, and their judgement sense will touch your heart for sure. So the upcoming episode got the hashtag called #SundayFunday. So just gearing up yourself to catch something fantabulous at the correct time.

Their comedy seems aesthetically overwhelming which will never make you feel bored at all, weekly it has bestowed us pure entertainment. Which make our day and reduced all the pain and stress, so when it comes everyone expects the best from the contestants and they always live up to their expectation. So do not forget to watch it at the correct time and for more updates stay connected with us.

