Coming in April: Prepaid, school and private household workers

While private advisors already forecast that the inflation rate for March has closed closer to 6%, with the strong impact of growth in food, fuel and regulated services- the month of April also comes with a number of hikes that will hit pockets. will affect and exert pressure. On a general increase in prices.

A 6% hike in fees for prepaid medicine services will be implemented in April. Last February, the government authorized companies in the prepaid pharmaceutical sector to implement two hikes in March and April.

Updates reached 12% between March and April. The decision was taken keeping in view the announced growth of “analyses carried out on the development of …