His first goal in 2022. Noah Lang (22) Can do it again: Score. Club coach Alfred Schrader gave his many lost sons a starting position against Bearscott and Lang in particular took advantage of this. Thanks to a 1–3 win, Club Brugge is within two points of the leaders union.

It should come as no surprise that after an exhausting international break and jet lag for Canada, Tajon Buchanan was not on Alfred Schrader’s match sheet against Bearshot. It wasn’t even a surprise that Noah Lang got a chance again. The reason why Sargis Adamyan had to sit on the bench was that. After all, the Armenian struck five times out of seven…