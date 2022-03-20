Coming very close to the camera in the bedroom, this beauty clicked such a photo, the fans are watching again and again

A new picture of actress Ileana D’Cruz, who has made headlines among people with her dressing sense, is going viral. In this picture, the actress was seen posing on the bed.

Bollywood*: Ileana D’Cruz grabs headlines for her bold style and dressing sense more than her performance. Recently, the actress shared such a selfie on social media that people are seeing her again and again.

Ileana D’Cruz shared a picture on social media. In this picture, Ileana is seen lying on the bed. Ileana came very close to the camera to capture this picture. After which he got the perfect picture for his post.

Looking at this picture, it seems that Ileana is wearing a blue bikini. In this picture, Ileana is seen without makeup and in sweats.

Ileana D’Cruz has also written a great caption while sharing this selfie. The actress wrote- ‘I don’t miss the call, I keep staring at him till he leaves.

Earlier, Ileana’s picture in the middle had become very viral. In the picture, Ileana was wearing a white colored transparent dress. The sea is visible behind in this picture. With this beautiful view, the actress has shared this picture on Instagram with the caption. In the caption, the actress wrote- ‘Best beach days and cocktails.’

Ileana D’Cruz mostly shares pictures wearing transparent clothes on social media. Earlier, the actress shared a picture wearing a white bikini. The actress was wearing a long black shrug over a bikini. This shrug was transparent in which the bikini of the actress was clearly visible.