Comlux expands after-sales services with the launch of Comlux Tech

Comlux announced the launch of a new multifunctional organization within the Group, Comlux Tech.

The entity will offer its clients a wide range of “à la carte” after-sales services that complement the core activities of the Group’s divisions: Aviation, Termination and Transaction.

The services offered by Comlux Tech are deployed in 4 main activities:

Technical services, from avionics and cockpit upgrades to line and base maintenance, including an AOG recovery team.

Operational services, including fuel supply, ground handling and hangarage to sub-freight management and warranty administration, insurance management.

Consulting services from aircraft selection and evaluation to pre-purchase inspections and entry into service support.

Crew services, including provisioning and training of flight crew, cabin crew, and flight support engineers

The launch of Comlux Tech is in line with the latest key programs under development within the Group: the new ACJTwoTwenty, which will enter service in early 2023 with Comlux Aviation and will be supported in-service by the Comlux Tech organization.

The construction of a new maintenance and renovation hangar at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Center at Dubai World Central Airport (OMDW/DWC) will serve Comlux Tech customers in the Middle East from the end of 2023.

Richard Gaona, Executive Chairman and CEO of Comlux Group, said: “ With the launch of Comlux Tech, the group now provides the full luxury aviation service to our customers worldwide.

“Our goal is to further develop the synergies between Comlux Aviation’s operations, Comlux Transaction’s expertise and Comlux Completion’s expertise in VIP cabin engineering and craftsmanship, and make our expertise available to our ACJs and BBJs.”.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Comlux Completion is an approved Airbus Corporate Jets and Boeing Business Jets cabin supplier, an ACJ service center, a BBJ warranty and repair facility, and the exclusive completion center for the first 15 ACJTwoTwenty Booths.

Comlux Aviation manages and operates a fleet of 20 VIP aircraft, including 10 Airbus and Boeing jets. Comlux operates commercially under three commercial AOCs (Malta, 9H; Aruba, P4; and Kazakhstan, UP) and with the highest IS-BAO stage 3 standards in the industry.