Commercial letters issued to meet funding of companies

New Delhi: Commercial papers were released in April as the funding requirements of most companies were met last month due to heavy borrowing and a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in India as corporates put their fundraising plans on the ground Inspired to bring.

Commercial paper (CP) is a commonly used unsecured, short-term debt instrument issued by corporations, commonly used to finance payroll, accounts payable and inventories, and other short-term liabilities.

Corporate units usually remain on the sidelines at the beginning of the financial year. The total amount of funds raised through CP in April fell 29% to Rs 877.56 a month earlier, the lowest in at least 39 months, which dates back to December 2017 according to informational figures. In April 2020, CPC collected a total of 1.29 trln. Were issued.

Fresh CP supplies also declined as an increase in coronovirus cases in April took a major toll on the risk appetite, with companies neither having the papers to roll nor the maturity through fresh issuances and no To raise funds only. The fresh curb has also dropped the working capital needs of the corporate sector.

As a result, borrowing through CP by manufacturing companies decreased by Rs 539.13 bln in April to Rs 699.45 in the previous month and by Rs 1.02 trln in the same month last year. However, the CP offering by non-bank lenders increased 61.7% to Rs 298.43 bln in April, mainly due to Nabard’s 135.75-bln-rupee lending.