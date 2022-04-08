Commission President von der Leyen gives Zelensky envelope with EU membership application form while visiting Ukraine

Von der Leyen and Borel visited a mass grave and lit candles in a church for the victims. He was accompanied by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Schmihal.

“We’ve seen the terrible side of Putin’s military,” she says in Butza. “We have seen the carelessness and coolness with which they have occupied this city. We have seen here in Buta how our humanity has been torn to pieces. The whole world mourns with the people in Butza. They are the ones who set European boundaries, protect human values ​​and democracy.”



The commission chair and Borel also visited the capital Kyiv, where a meeting was scheduled with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Tomorrow, the European Commission and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are holding an international donor conference for Ukraine in the Polish capital, Warsaw.