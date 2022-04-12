Commissioner Harris urges Boxing to cut Kinahan ties

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said today that anyone involved in the sport who is doing business with Daniel Kinahan should reconsider in light of the major new sanctions placed on the Kinahan organized crime group.

Kinahan has been involved in professional boxing as a mentor to World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury and other fighters, many of whom are represented by MTK Sports, a management company that Kinahan has a partnership with.

The US government has imposed sanctions on the three most senior members of the Kinahan organized crime group and offered a reward of up to $5m for their arrest or information leading to the gang’s financial disruption.

Daniel Kinahan, who has been named to the High Court as the controller and manager of the Kinahan gang, his father Christopher Snr, a…