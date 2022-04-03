Community tells IU, Jacobs ‘timeout’ for lack of follow-up on sexual misconduct policies

Editor’s Note: This story contains mention of sexual harassment.

A group of students dressed in all black armed themselves with umbrellas and hand-made signs.

He endured falling temperatures and drizzle outside the East Studio building in protest of more than 150 other students and community members who are demanding changes to their institution’s policies.

Those in the crowd were holding posters with the messages: “Jacob’s Times Up,” “Hold Poachers Accountable” and “Follow Policies.” Drivers of cars passing Eagleson Avenue slowed down, rolled up their windows and shouted in support.

Members of…