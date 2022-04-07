Company La Nueva Metropol . Stoppage of groups in 25 lines of

Bus lines belonging to the La Nueva Metropole company have been hit by a strike since Thursday morning, as its employees are complaining about delays in paying salaries.

According to workers, the measure will last for 24 hours and will affect all lines of Metropol Group in the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires.

The lines that have stopped providing service from this morning, and that run through the northern and western areas of the suburbs, are: 65, 90, 136, 151, 163, 176, 182, 194, 195, 228A, 237, 276, 310, 322, 326, 327, 336, 365, 386, 392, 448, 503, 507, 510, 670, 741.