Dutch postal company PostNL, which on Monday raided several of its sites in the province of Antwerp, hit out at the Belgian authorities in a letter addressed to its customers. She speaks of “baseless allegations”, “all out of proportion” and “arbitrary” manner of acting.

Police raided several PostNL sites in Belgium on Monday. Nine people have been arrested after sealing two depots. According to PostNL Belgium CEO, Rudy van Rieler, the detention of three has been extended, including:

In a letter addressed to its customers, the postal company claimed to have received “no confirmation” of serious allegations circulated in the media that speak of human trafficking and criminal organization.