An Exports IPO: The issue of Uma Exports, an export-import company of pulses and spices, received a good response from investors on the first day. The issue of the company opened on March 28 and will close on March 30. The IPO of Uma Exports has been subscribed 2.14 times on the first day. The bids are for 1.97 crore shares against 92.30 lakh equity shares of the company.