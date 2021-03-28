Comparison of Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist who became a fan of Pant’s batting – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

In the second ODI against England, Rishabh Pant, who played a blistering innings of 77 runs in just 40 balls, is getting accolades from every side. Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has also praised the Indian wicketkeeper batsman. Inzamam compared Pant to Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist and said that if he continues to play like this, he will leave both of them far behind. Pant’s performance in the Test and T20 series against England was also very impressive.

Talking on his YouTube channel Inzamam-ul-Haq said, ‘The one who gave boost to India’s batting in the lower order is Rishabh Pant, who scored 77 runs in 40 balls. It is because of him that India’s runrate went up. I have been following him for the last six-seven months and the way he is batting at different batting positions is great. Pant has been in good form continuously since the tour of Australia. Pant played an unbeaten innings of 89 runs at the Gabba ground against Australia to give the team a historic win. After this, in 4 matches of the Test series against England, the wicketkeeper batsman had scored 270 runs at an average of 54.

Inzamam-ul-Haq compared Pant to Dhoni and Gilchrist, saying, ‘The way he expresses himself and the range of shots he has, I have seen only two wicket-keeper batsmen in the last 30 to 35 years. Have seen, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist. It was the two wicketkeepers who had the power to reverse the match. The way Rishabh Pant is performing, if he continues to play like this, he will leave Dhoni and Gilchrist far behind. Inzamam said that it was due to Pant in the second ODI that India’s team could reach a huge target like 336.