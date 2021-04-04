“Competition between Lewis [Hamilton] and George [Russell] is fierce”- Toto Wolff | The SportsRush

LATEST

"Competition between Lewis [Hamilton] and George [Russell] is fierce"- Toto Wolff

"Competition between Lewis [Hamilton] and George [Russell] is fierce"- Toto Wolff

“Competition between Lewis [Hamilton] and George [Russell] is fierce”– Toto Wolff on Lewis Hamilton’s plans of leaving way.

Lewis Hamilton is the present of Mercedes, but George Russell is the Brackley-based team’s future, which is now looking conspicuous than ever.

Toto Wolff has shed light on the battle of Hamilton to linger onto the Mercedes seat till the time he can, and the Austrian has said that as of now, he is concerned with Hamilton, with Russell still being considered a prospect for the future.

“That’s the first time I’ve heard of that,” Wolff told Austrian outlet oe24.com when asked about rumours that Hamilton isn’t on speaking terms with Russell.

“My drivers are the least of my concerns at the moment, but I can imagine that the competition between Lewis and George is fierce. The great ones sense when a good one is coming along, and George is the next generation.”

A tough pill to swallow

Wolff then talked about the new floor regulations allegedly harming Mercedes more than anyone else, and Wolff claims it to be a tough pill to swallow.

“The setback we have had to swallow because of the rule changes; that’s just the way it is,” Wolff added. “It can’t be reversed. Now it’s time to figure out what we need to do to be really competitive. We need to understand the car better.”

Red Bull, till now, has shown an upper hand against Mercedes in 2021 and could go onto win the world championship, but as of now, Mercedes managed to have a crucial 13 points lead.

But if the rest of the season continues to be like this, then F1 fans are for a show to remember forever. Though, every race would also be influenced by the track’s setup.

It remains to be seen how the next battle between Red Bull and Mercedes will fare out, as Bahrain has just elevated the expectations.

