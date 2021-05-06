Complaint filed against Sunil Pal, comedian apologizes

Corona infection is happening around the world and frontline workers are helping people day and night. Presently, the doctors are doing their duty and trying to save their lives. Meanwhile, comedian Sunil Pal has shared a video on social media in which he has called doctors thieves and demons. Doing so has heightened the comedian’s woes. Yes, an FIR has been lodged against the doctors for using the word objectionable.

According to the information received, an FIR has been lodged against Sunil Pal at Andheri Police Station in Mumbai on 4 May. This complaint came from Dr. Sushmita Bhatnagar, President of the Associate of Medical Consultants, has recorded. Looking at some reports, Drs. Sudhir Naik has stated that “Dr. Bhatnagar first saw this video on 20 April. In the video, Sunil Pal has said that doctors are the form of God, but currently, 90 percent are doctors. Have taken the form of demons and they are deceived. People are being recruited and their bills are being made as Kovid infected. Not only this but after his death many organs are also being removed from his body. ‘

As soon as a complaint was filed against Sunil Pal, he shared a video on social media and apologized. In his new video, he said, “I am sharing this video to apologize. But in these difficult times, poor people suffer. In my video, I have said that 90 percent of the doctors have taken the form of demons, the remaining 10. Percentage doctors are still performing their duties well. There is no need to take doctors who do their work honestly. Also, I have not received any notice from the police yet. ”

Inspector Vijay Belge has confirmed the FIR lodged against Sunil Pal due to his posted video. “An FIR has been registered against Sunil under sections 500 and 502 of the IPC,” he said.