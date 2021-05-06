ENTERTAINMENT

Complaint filed against Sunil Pal, comedian apologizes

Avatar

Corona infection is happening around the world and frontline workers are helping people day and night. Presently, the doctors are doing their duty and trying to save their lives. Meanwhile, comedian Sunil Pal has shared a video on social media in which he has called doctors thieves and demons. Doing so has heightened the comedian’s woes. Yes, an FIR has been lodged against the doctors for using the word objectionable.

According to the information received, an FIR has been lodged against Sunil Pal at Andheri Police Station in Mumbai on 4 May. This complaint came from Dr. Sushmita Bhatnagar, President of the Associate of Medical Consultants, has recorded. Looking at some reports, Drs. Sudhir Naik has stated that “Dr. Bhatnagar first saw this video on 20 April. In the video, Sunil Pal has said that doctors are the form of God, but currently, 90 percent are doctors. Have taken the form of demons and they are deceived. People are being recruited and their bills are being made as Kovid infected. Not only this but after his death many organs are also being removed from his body. ‘

As soon as a complaint was filed against Sunil Pal, he shared a video on social media and apologized. In his new video, he said, “I am sharing this video to apologize. But in these difficult times, poor people suffer. In my video, I have said that 90 percent of the doctors have taken the form of demons, the remaining 10. Percentage doctors are still performing their duties well. There is no need to take doctors who do their work honestly. Also, I have not received any notice from the police yet. ”

Inspector Vijay Belge has confirmed the FIR lodged against Sunil Pal due to his posted video. “An FIR has been registered against Sunil under sections 500 and 502 of the IPC,” he said.

Related Items:

Most Popular

36
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
11
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
10
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
9
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
Avatar Avatar
9
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top