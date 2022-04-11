Complete 2022 NBA playoffs schedule, results, gametimes, TV, point spreads

The NBA regular season is in the books, and now it really matters. For the second straight year, the play-in tournament begins on Tuesday, before we reach the all-important 16-team playoff, which begins with four games on Saturday and four more on Sunday.

Here’s the full schedule with gametime, TV info and point spreads. We will update this story daily with results and updated betting lines, so bookmark it and follow for the next two months with a wide-open post-season.

play-in tournament

Tuesday’s Games (April 12)