Complete group stage schedule with all schedules

After the draw, the posters for the first round are all known, except for the teams facing the play-offs. There are beautiful setbacks in the program especially with Spain-Germany, Netherlands-Senegal and Belgium-Croatia.

The first 48 posters of the 2022 World Cup are known. After the draw, the 32 teams know what awaits them in the group stage, which will begin on 21 November with the match between the Netherlands and Senegal starting at 11 am, and not Qatar by the host country, which will take place at 5 pm. Will play Ecuador at same day.

On the second day, a tantric duel between Spain and Germany will be played in Doha on 27 November, while Belgium and Croatia will meet on the last day on 1 December.

>> Revive the draw

2022 world cup group stage schedule

Group A

Monday, November 21: Senegal-Netherlands in Doha, 11 a.m. French time

Monday, November 21: In Qatar-Ecuador…