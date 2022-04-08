Complete list of horses and jockeys designated for entry race

IClare Surf and Fortescue both made the cut for the 2022 Grand National, as two horses were taken out of the race in the 48-hour declaration stage.

Nicky Henderson, who hasn’t enjoyed much luck in the late race, pulled out Caribbean Boy after a shock 11th hour, while Farklas, one of Gordon Elliott’s eight and quietly finished fifth last year , was also removed on Thursday. Grand National Announcements.

Tom Bellamy, Emma LaValle’s stable jockey, has moved from the trainer’s second runner de Rasher counter to Eclair Surf, who will now be ridden by Adam Wedge. Lavelle previously admitted Eclair Surf, second only to last weekend’s runaway Scottish National winner Win My Wings in the Eider Chase, would be one of the form horses…