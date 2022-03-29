Complete list of Oscars 2022 Winners

The 94th Academy Awards finally kicked off on March 28 5.30 am (IST) to a loud packed hall after two years of silence caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

For its big return, the Oscars turned to some of the biggest stars in the industry, including Beyonce, who opened the prestigious ceremony with her much elaborated performance all the way from an open-air stage in Compton, where the Williams sisters grew up, as she sang her nominated song ‘Be Alive’ from film ‘King Richard’.

Hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall then began the awards ceremony as the ladies took the stage. “All right, we are here at the Oscars,” Hall said.



During the live telecast all the way from the Dolby Theatre, three female comedians-turned-host for the evening joked about several issues including pay…