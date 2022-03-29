Complete lockdown is the only way to quell Ireland’s Covid spike but Stephen Donnelly dismisses restrictions

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the opposition TD that a complete level five lockdown would be the only effective way to suppress the current surge of Covid-19 infections.

But the government is not going to impose such restrictions and public health advice has not changed, according to Minister Donnelly.

He told health spokesman for the opposition party that the BA.2 version is so permeable that the only possible way to contain the disease would be for Ireland to go into complete lockdown.

Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinan told reporters: “I spoke to Stephen Donnelly last night to get a sense of where things are and what the CMO is telling him…