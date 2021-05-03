ENTERTAINMENT

Complete Lockdown: Will the country take complete lockdown to overcome the corona? Learn Supreme Court

Corona has become uncontrollable in the country, lockdown-like restrictions are in force in many states to overcome the corona, although new cases are not coming down, meanwhile the Supreme Court has decided to control the second wave of corona in the country. And has asked the state governments to consider the lockdown.

During the hearing on Sunday night, the Supreme Court said that we would urge the central and state governments to consider stopping the mass celebrations and super spreader programs.

A day earlier, AIIMS chief Doctor Randeep Guleria also talked of complete lockdown to overcome the uncontrollable cases of Corona, Dr. Guleria said that a strict lockdown is needed to defeat the second wave of Corona, as in the past. The year was imposed in March.

It is known that about 4 lakh new cases are coming in the country every day, so far more than 2 lakh 15 thousand people have died due to Corona virus in India and the number of infected has reached 1 crore 95 lakh. There are about 34 lakh active cases in the country right now.

