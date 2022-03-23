Complete Winners List – The Hollywood Reporter

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” won Song of the Year at the 2022 iHeartRadioMusic Awards, presented Tuesday. The fast-paced, two-hour show aired live on Fox from the venerable Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Host LL Cool J opened the show with the hit medley.

Lipa did not exist, so the largest category was not presented on-air, simply announced immediately in a round-up of other non-television awards. But three of the other top winners were in attendance to accept – Olivia Rodrigo for Female Artist of the Year, Lil Nas X and Silk for Male Artist of the Year…