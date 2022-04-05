Comprehensive surveillance trial to look for XE variant of COVID-19, cold diseases – Bloomfield

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says that it is essentially the new Kovid-19 variant like the newly discovered Xe strain will come into the country.

Photo: RNZ/Samuel Rilstone

Early studies of the new variant, which has spread to the UK, show it is more permeable than Omicron but its severity is still to be determined.

“It’s really like a combination of the BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron subvariants, and there is a sense that it may be about 10 percent more infectious,” Dr. Bloomfield explained. morning report,

He said extensive genomic sequencing would be launched as the country steps down its security settings.

“Yes, we have plans for extensive surveillance … the idea here is to choose a new form of concern …