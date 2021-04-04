LATEST

Comrades Debate Over ‘Captain’ Title | India News – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
Comrades debate over ‘Captain’ title | India News - Times of India » todayssnews

KOZHIKODE: CPM strongman P Jayarajan has triggered a debate over the cult of personality in the party. Reflecting the divergent views among CPM leaders over calling chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan as ‘captain’ rather than comrade, Jayarajan wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday that as far as CPM is concerned, the party is the captain. In a carefully worded post that on the surface appears to justify the ‘captain’ remark as an innocuous display of affection by people, Jayarajan, however, points out that it was not individuals but the CPM and the LDF that are the surety (Urappu) of the people.
In 2017, CPM state secretariat had criticized Jayarajan for ‘glorification’ attempts citing a six-minute video music album that extolled him. The album brought out by the Purachery Grameena Kala Samithi had praised Jayrajan as ‘star of Kannur’ and the ‘protector of red bastion’s honour and the upholder of the truth of the red flag’.
“Many people are perturbed over the increasing popularity of Communists among the people. It is the LDF that upholds people-oriented and welfare-oriented politics. When we stand with people, they express their affection through various means. Some will express affection by penning songs, some by placing photos, and some through tattoos. But Communists don’t immerse in a personality cult,” he added.
Jayarajan added that as comrade Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had said, in this party, all are ‘comrades’ and the party is the captain. “So the right-wing and the media need not get disturbed over the popular support received by the CM,” Jayarajan said.
When asked about CPM supporters and even the party daily using the term captain to refer to him, Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that people use several terms as per their interest. “Attempts to create an issue or create confusion over it will not have any impact,” he said.
However, CPM acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan justified the ‘Captain’ remark and said that it can be viewed as a response from the public towards Vijayan’s leadership skills. “Pinarayi Vijayan is one of the most respected leaders in Kerala and there are several respectable names given to him by the people. It is election time and comrade Pinarayi Vijayan leads the election activities in the state. People like him and use various respectable names,” said Vijayaraghavan. Meanwhile, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said that both CPI and CPM used to call their leaders as only comrades.

Source link

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
666
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
645
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
644
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
627
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
611
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
602
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
596
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
528
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
508
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Oregon Tech walks off game one, Raiders respond for a Saturday split Oregon Tech walks off game one, Raiders respond for a Saturday split
504
LATEST

Oregon Tech walks off game one, Raiders respond for a Saturday split

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top