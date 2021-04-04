Comrades debate over ‘Captain’ title | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

KOZHIKODE: CPM strongman P Jayarajan has triggered a debate over the cult of personality in the party. Reflecting the divergent views among CPM leaders over calling chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan as ‘captain’ rather than comrade, Jayarajan wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday that as far as CPM is concerned, the party is the captain . In a carefully worded post that on the surface appears to justify the ‘captain’ remark as an innocuous display of affection by people, Jayarajan, however, points out that it was not individuals but the CPM and the LDF that are the surety (Urappu) of the people.

In 2017, CPM state secretariat had criticized Jayarajan for ‘glorification’ attempts citing a six-minute video music album that extolled him. The album brought out by the Purachery Grameena Kala Samithi had praised Jayrajan as ‘star of Kannur ’ and the ‘protector of red bastion’s honour and the upholder of the truth of the red flag’.

“Many people are perturbed over the increasing popularity of Communists among the people. It is the LDF that upholds people-oriented and welfare-oriented politics. When we stand with people, they express their affection through various means. Some will express affection by penning songs, some by placing photos, and some through tattoos. But Communists don’t immerse in a personality cult,” he added.

Jayarajan added that as comrade Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had said, in this party, all are ‘comrades’ and the party is the captain. “So the right-wing and the media need not get disturbed over the popular support received by the CM,” Jayarajan said.

When asked about CPM supporters and even the party daily using the term captain to refer to him, Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that people use several terms as per their interest. “Attempts to create an issue or create confusion over it will not have any impact,” he said.

However, CPM acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan justified the ‘Captain’ remark and said that it can be viewed as a response from the public towards Vijayan’s leadership skills. “Pinarayi Vijayan is one of the most respected leaders in Kerala and there are several respectable names given to him by the people. It is election time and comrade Pinarayi Vijayan leads the election activities in the state. People like him and use various respectable names,” said Vijayaraghavan. Meanwhile, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said that both CPI and CPM used to call their leaders as only comrades.