Con 32d Town, Wolves captured a nugget

DENVER (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 32 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets 136-130 on Friday night, surpassing Nikola Jokic’s 38-point, 19-rebound performance.

D’Angelo Russell added 24 points and Anthony Edwards got half of his 18 points on a trio of three key points, helping the Wolves calm down the Denver reaction.

Jokic also had eight assists, two just shy of a triple-double stat. Aaron Gordon had 24 points, including a reverse all-op dunk, and Monte Morris had 23.

The Timberwolves (44–34) still have a long way to go to avoid a play-in minitournament, but they gave themselves a chance by winning three of four in the series with Denver (46–32), who.. .