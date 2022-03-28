Concacaf Qualification: Canada qualified first for Qatar 2022 | Sports CONCACAF Qualification

Classified for the first time in Canada, CONCACAF
The Canadian team reached 28 units. Concacaf in World Cup qualifying and it is practically a fact that no one will take the lead from them, as they also have a good goal difference.
for now Mexico and the United States They are the kind of teams that could mathematically reach that point in terms of points, but they still need to play their respective matches of the day and close the +17 goals gap that the Maple Leafs country guys do. nearby, something that seems practically impossible in the absence of the game.
On this day the Canadian team took on Jamaica, which arrived without any aspirations as it is one of the weakest teams in the tie.
first goal of the game sil…