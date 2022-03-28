Concacaf World Cup qualifying: Canada booked Qatar ticket to 4-0 win over Jamaica

It’s been a long road for John Harderman and his Canada squad. The team was required to play in all stages of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying playoffs, unlike the United States and Mexico, who did not enter until the final round. But he has seen it happen after beating Jamaica 4-0 to book his ticket to Qatar in November.

Before the match, Herdman said, “We didn’t have the soccer gods with us that night, but now we have 30,000 Canadians (here), and a few million more are looking – if that doesn’t finish us off the line, I don’t know.” What will happen.”

And it was as if he saw the future.

A road that began nearly a year ago in front of Bermuda now ends at BMO Field in front of Canadian loyalists.