Concacaf World Cup Qualifying Preview: Costa Rica hosts Canada, and more

The final window of Concacaf World Cup qualifying begins on Thursday, with several teams still in the mix for a top-three spot.

In addition to the US men’s national team’s tour of Mexico City, Costa Rica’s home date with Canada is the main match on Thursday night. Ticos, looking outside, sits one point behind Panama for fourth place and five points behind third-place Mexico. Winning three of their last four matches has put Costa Rica in a better place in qualifying than ever before, but first-placed Canada will face a tough test.

Fourth-placed Panama continue to chase down the top three in CONCACAF and could go a step further with a home win over Honduras. Thomas Christiansen’s team has lost two of their last three qualifiers.

