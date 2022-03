Nahuel Losada hit his head against Matias Nuet’s knee and shook everyone. Medical aid had to enter the field and assisted him on a stretcher.





Concern in Mendoza: Before gymnastics, Belgrano goalkeeper suffered a severe blow and was released in an ambulance



Anxiety in Mendoza. in a match between local Gymnastics and BelgranoWhat 1-0. won Cordoba team with one goal Bruno Zappelli by date 8 first nationalguest goalkeeper Nahuel Losada had to be removed from the ambulance a. product of Strong hit on the head.