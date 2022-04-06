Concerns raised by public health officials following an outbreak of Cryptosporidium in the Midwest

Public health chiefs have urged people to be vigilant about washing their hands with soap and water to try to reduce the risk of contracting the parasitic disease Cryptosporidium after a recent outbreak in the Midwest region.

The announcement by the Department of Public Health Mid-West comes after a recent outbreak on a farm.

“Alcohol hand sanitizer is not effective against cryptosporidium, and hand washing with warm water and soap is the most effective method of hand hygiene,” a spokesman for the department said.

“Since this is the start of the pet zoo season, children in particular are at increased risk of exposure to cryptosporidium, which is why effective hand-washing is important,” he said.

One of the Mid-West…