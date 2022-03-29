Concert for Ukraine: Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran perform 'Bum Bum' together ...

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran join forces together to perform ‘Bum Bum’ together at a concert in Ukraine. Pictured: Getty

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran took the stage at the Concert for Ukraine to help raise money for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal for Ukraine.

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran are two artists who have joined together to perform in Concert for Ukraine.

The two stars took to the stage together for the first time tonight to perform their new collaboration ‘Bum Bum’, which is part of Camilla’s upcoming album ‘Familia’.

