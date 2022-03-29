Concert for Ukraine: Everything you need to know about the all-star fundraiser featuring Ed Sheeran

A live televised concert in the UK on Tuesday evening is bringing together some of pop music’s biggest names to raise money for Human Appeal Ukraine – Here’s everything you need to know.

What is this?

2 hour all Star concert for ukraine Will raise funds through audience donations for those affected by the Russian invasion.

Who is performing?

The All-Star Concert for Ukraine will feature artists including Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Amelie Sande, Tom O’Dell, Snow Patrol, Manic Street Preachers and Gregory Porter. It will be hosted by radio presenters Roman Kemp, Marvin Humes and former Spice Girl Emma Bunton.

How do I watch it?

It airs on ITV and STV on Tuesday 29th March at 8PM and is also being streamed online on ITV Hub and…