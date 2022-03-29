Concert for Ukraine Live Updates – Becky Hill, Anne Marie and the Manic Street Preachers take the stage

Thousands of people are heading to the Resorts World Arena Birmingham for the concert for Ukraine tonight. Snow Patrol opened the show with an emotional performance of their hit song ‘Run’.

Amelie Sande then took to the stage to sing ‘Brighter Days’ with the Kingdom Choir. Also due to perform in concert for Ukraine are Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Paloma Faith.

Tickets for the major event sold out in just 45 minutes when they went on sale last week. The concert will also be broadcast on ITV between 8 pm and 10 pm.

Becky Hill and Snow Patrol, as well as many more, are set to perform while Global Radio…