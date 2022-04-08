Concert review: Montreal’s April is no match for Lord’s Solar

Under the solar energy mantra, everyone danced for their 15-year-old self.
Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through our links on this page.
article material
“Should we dance for our 15-year-old selves?”
Ad 2
article material
Lorde on Thursday brought her solar power tour to a sold-out Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, turning a deserted, damp night in Montreal into anything for fans.
His latest album may be the generator of the tour, but the New Zealand star carefully balanced…
Read Full News