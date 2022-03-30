Concetta Firavanti-Wells gave Scott Morrison a budget night flick – but she has her own surprise to come

Budget nights are usually carefully choreographed affairs. Set-piece speeches, slaps on the back, hordes of TV interviews, all capped off with handshakes and happy photos at a party fundraiser.

However, Tuesday night’s routine included an unexpected cameo. Barely an hour after Josh Frydenberg delivered his budget speech in the House, Concetta Fierravanti-Wells was on her feet in the Senate to launch a precision-guided missile at the prime minister. It was as if Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars – not part of the plan.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, LEFT and RIGHT ARROW to search, UP and DOWN ARROW for volume. Watch Duration: 9 min 43 sec 9 M Watch Scott Morrison’s nine-minute blast in full Concetta Firavanti-Wales

Liberal Senator…